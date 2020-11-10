Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COUP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.75.

COUP opened at $285.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of -170.99 and a beta of 1.52. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total transaction of $978,809.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,706,915.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $3,360,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,497.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,955 shares of company stock worth $49,801,758 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.7% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

