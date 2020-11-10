Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) (CSSG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on November 27th

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) (LON:CSSG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L)’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CSSG opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.86) on Tuesday. Croma Security Solutions Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 55.25 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 98 ($1.28). The firm has a market cap of $10.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.28.

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L)

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmith keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

