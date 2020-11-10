Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) (CSSG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on November 27th

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) (LON:CSSG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L)’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CSSG opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.86) on Tuesday. Croma Security Solutions Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 55.25 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 98 ($1.28). The firm has a market cap of $10.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.28.

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmith keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

