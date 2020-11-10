Davis Rea LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.0% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $239,783,000 after purchasing an additional 55,325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075,740 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $615,078,000 after purchasing an additional 119,735 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $1,767,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.9% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $212.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.99. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

