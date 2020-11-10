DC Investments Management LLC Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000. Intel makes up about 2.3% of DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.46. 282,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,631,203. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

