Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Market Cap Achieves $7.98 Million

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $7.98 million and $863,601.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00024203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00403038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.68 or 0.03484114 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00030376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00023833 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,271,761 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

