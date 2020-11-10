Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,122 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 106.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,958,000 after buying an additional 1,075,338 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,861,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Deere & Company by 18.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,059,000 after buying an additional 387,574 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 741.3% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 433,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,135,000 after buying an additional 382,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.14.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $248.87 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

