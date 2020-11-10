Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.02

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WILYY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

