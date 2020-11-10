Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dorel Industries stock opened at C$14.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.40. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of C$1.25 and a 1 year high of C$15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $422.51 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

