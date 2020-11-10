Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Dorel Industries stock opened at C$14.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.40. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of C$1.25 and a 1 year high of C$15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $422.51 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38.
Dorel Industries Company Profile
Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.