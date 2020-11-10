Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 79.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.60.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.62. The firm has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

