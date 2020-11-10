Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CSFB reissued a neutral rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.39.

ENB opened at C$37.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.24. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of C$33.06 and a 12 month high of C$57.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s payout ratio is 329.36%.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

