Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Increased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $19,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,492.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.16.

ENB opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6167 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 122.50%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.