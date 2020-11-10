Encana (NYSE:ECA) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.47

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 9338989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encana stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 318.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 606,969 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Encana worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

