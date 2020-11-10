Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.00

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $66.79, with a volume of 198561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAVA. 140166 upped their target price on Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup upgraded Endava from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endava from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Endava had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 23.5% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Endava by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at $1,347,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

