Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Trading Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $740.54 and last traded at $743.21. Approximately 852,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 486,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $794.39.

Specifically, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total transaction of $64,488.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,182,243.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.45, for a total value of $767,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $24,100,232.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,355 shares of company stock valued at $12,088,624. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.68.

The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 145.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $779.82 and a 200 day moving average of $736.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,250,000 after buying an additional 69,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after buying an additional 140,406 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 230.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,406,000 after buying an additional 818,777 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 884,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,964,000 after buying an additional 25,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Equinix by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,118,000 after buying an additional 89,344 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.