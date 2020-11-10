Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $45.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.42. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 167.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,889,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,351,000 after buying an additional 3,061,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,553,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,601,000 after buying an additional 1,815,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth $35,780,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,228,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,993,000 after buying an additional 958,615 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

