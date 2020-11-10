Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading Down 17.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) dropped 17.1% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $116.31 and last traded at $121.20. Approximately 10,340,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 3,854,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.28.

Specifically, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $158,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,170.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $423,186.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,621 shares of company stock valued at $36,670,885 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ETSY. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Etsy by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Etsy by 3.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

