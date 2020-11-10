Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

FOE stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Ferro has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferro will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ferro during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ferro by 732.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Ferro during the third quarter worth $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferro during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferro by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

