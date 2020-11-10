FFP Partners (OTCMKTS:XXFPL) vs. AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Financial Analysis

FFP Partners (OTCMKTS:XXFPL) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get FFP Partners alerts:

83.1% of AutoNation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of FFP Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of AutoNation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

FFP Partners has a beta of 6.56, suggesting that its share price is 556% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoNation has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FFP Partners and AutoNation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFP Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A AutoNation 1 4 4 0 2.33

AutoNation has a consensus price target of $59.29, suggesting a potential downside of 4.30%. Given AutoNation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AutoNation is more favorable than FFP Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FFP Partners and AutoNation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFP Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AutoNation $21.34 billion 0.26 $450.00 million $4.55 13.62

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than FFP Partners.

Profitability

This table compares FFP Partners and AutoNation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFP Partners N/A N/A N/A AutoNation 1.92% 17.17% 5.35%

Summary

AutoNation beats FFP Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFP Partners

FFP Partners, L.P. operates as a limited partnership firm. Its sole general partner is FFP Real Estate Trust whose real properties are owned, and its rental activities are conducted, by FFP Properties, its operating subsidiary. The company owns a 60% partnership interest in FFP Properties and serves as its sole general partner. FFP Partners was founded in 1986.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 317 new vehicle franchises from 231 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region. It also owned and operated 81 AutoNation-branded collision centers, 5 AutoNation USA stores, 4 automotive auction operations, and 17 parts distribution centers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for FFP Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFP Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.