Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (FMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 30th

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
Shares of NYSE:FMO opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $43.00.
About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund
Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.