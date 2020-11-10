Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (FMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 30th

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:FMO opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

