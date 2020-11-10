Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.