Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 13,099 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.8% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.3% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

NYSE:F opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.