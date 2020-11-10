Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1,700.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,071,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,515 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,213,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,603,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,357,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,364,000 after purchasing an additional 429,153 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 637,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,059,000 after purchasing an additional 426,950 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.