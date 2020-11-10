Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,532,000 after buying an additional 66,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after buying an additional 297,951 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,521,000 after buying an additional 419,368 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 731,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,514,000 after buying an additional 167,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 539,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after buying an additional 140,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.204 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st.

