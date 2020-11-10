Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 3,055 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 493.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Security Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.82.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.80%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

