Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,080,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $802,000.

EFG opened at $94.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

