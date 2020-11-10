Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Visa by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 26,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Visa by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Visa by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

Shares of V opened at $212.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.99. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.65. The stock has a market cap of $413.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

