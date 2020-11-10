Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

