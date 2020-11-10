Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Square were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,078,000. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,668,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,563 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,952,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Square by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 658,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,062,000 after purchasing an additional 523,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total transaction of $446,710.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $1,899,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $80,492,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,877 shares of company stock valued at $111,603,815 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $184.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.64. The company has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 296.90 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $201.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. 140166 raised their price target on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.61.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.