Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 13,322 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 41.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,322 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,725,000 after purchasing an additional 496,589 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 89,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,263,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.