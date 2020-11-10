Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 3,655 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Jeffrey Mcmahon sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $62,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $59,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,114 shares of company stock worth $1,256,629. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKTS. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.85. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

