Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.34% of Global X Social Media ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Social Media ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after acquiring an additional 173,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 151.7% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOCL opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. Global X Social Media ETF has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $57.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01.

