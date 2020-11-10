First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Downgraded by Boenning Scattergood to Neutral

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $974.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

