First National Trust Co Acquires 3,848 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.