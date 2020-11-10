First National Trust Co Acquires 412 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Paychex by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $94.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $4,520,790.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,056.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,633 shares of company stock valued at $34,231,174 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

