First National Trust Co Buys 1,894 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 25,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,271.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

NYSE SLB opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.