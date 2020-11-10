First National Trust Co Buys 842 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $1,329,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 21.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,653,000 after buying an additional 21,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in American Tower by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 690,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,855,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 763 shares in the company, valued at $194,771.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $237.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.99%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

