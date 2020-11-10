First National Trust Co Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 73,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Pfizer by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 35,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Pfizer stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

