First National Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.85. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.