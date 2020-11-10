First National Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

