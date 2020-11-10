First National Trust Co Has $1.37 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First National Trust Co cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 63.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.89.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

