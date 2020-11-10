First National Trust Co Has $1.49 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First National Trust Co cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of NIKE by 117.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after buying an additional 2,495,362 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 119.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after buying an additional 2,106,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 29.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $731,756,000 after buying an additional 1,709,288 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 776,276 shares of company stock worth $96,901,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $128.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $136.35. The company has a market capitalization of $202.43 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Rowe lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

