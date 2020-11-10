First National Trust Co Has $1.60 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,172 shares of company stock worth $13,193,588. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $141.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $149.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.90 and its 200-day moving average is $113.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

