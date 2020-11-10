First National Trust Co Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $135.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

