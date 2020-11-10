First National Trust Co Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 620,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 214,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $191.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $197.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.17 and its 200-day moving average is $170.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

