First National Trust Co Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,479 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,825,000 after buying an additional 3,014,020 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,382.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,982,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,359 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 362.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,064,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,402 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 41.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,826,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

