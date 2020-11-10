First National Trust Co Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. FMR LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,804,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $547,148,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,565,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,387 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $365.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $389.50. The company has a market cap of $161.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.24 and a 200-day moving average of $331.42.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

