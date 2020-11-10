First National Trust Co Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 68,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Aflac by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 3.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 67.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

