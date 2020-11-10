First National Trust Co Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

First National Trust Co lessened its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 108,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Clorox by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,216,128. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $194.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.13. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.31 and a twelve month high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

