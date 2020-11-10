First National Trust Co Has $996,000 Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,104,000 after buying an additional 1,406,339 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 254.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,725 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 37.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after purchasing an additional 677,173 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 763.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,905,000 after purchasing an additional 512,303 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 126.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,446,000 after purchasing an additional 480,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $132.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.04. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

