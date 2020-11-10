First National Trust Co Lowers Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First National Trust Co cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after acquiring an additional 327,153 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

Shares of AVGO opened at $375.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $151.91 billion, a PE ratio of 70.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $393.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $18,833,028.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,552 shares of company stock valued at $201,757,423 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

